    বাংলা

    Israeli spyware used to hack across 10 countries

    A Microsoft statement said that mercenary hacking groups like QuaDream "thrive in the shadows" and that publicly outing them was "essential to stopping this activity"

    Reuters
    Published : 12 April 2023, 10:45 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2023, 10:45 AM

    An Israeli firm's hacking tools have been used against journalists, opposition figures and advocacy organizations across at least 10 countries - including people in North America and Europe - according to new research published Tuesday by Microsoft Corp and the internet watchdog Citizen Lab.

    Citizen Lab said in its report that it had been able to identify a handful of civil society victims whose iPhones had been hacked using surveillance software developed by the Israeli company, QuaDream Ltd - a lower-profile competitor to the Israeli spyware company NSO Group, which has been blacklisted by the US government over allegations of abuse.

    In its report published at the same time, Microsoft said it believed with "high confidence" that the spyware was "strongly linked to QuaDream."

    In a statement, Microsoft Associate General Counsel Amy Hogan-Burney said that mercenary hacking groups like QuaDream "thrive in the shadows" and that publicly outing them was "essential to stopping this activity."

    Israeli lawyer Vibeke Dank, whose email was listed on QuaDream's corporate registration form, did not return a message seeking comment. Repeated attempts by Reuters to reach QuaDream over the past year - including a visit to the company’s office outside Tel Aviv - have been unsuccessful.

    Reuters reported in 2022 that QuaDream had previously developed a no-interaction-needed hacking tool similar to the programs deployed by NSO. Such hacking tools, known as "zero-click," are particularly prized by cybercriminals, spies, and law enforcement because they can remotely compromise devices without an owner needing to open a malicious link or download a tainted attachment.

    NSO did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

    Neither Citizen Lab nor Microsoft identified the targets of QuaDream's software, but the allegation could still be damaging for the firm.

    The reports come on the heels of an announced crackdown on the international spyware industry by US President Joe Biden. Last month, the White House announced an executive order intended to curb the purchase of surveillance software by US agencies if the programs are also being used by repressive governments abroad.

    The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

    Unlike NSO, which regularly briefed journalists amid allegations of abuse, QuaDream has kept a lower profile. The company has no website touting its business and employees have been told to keep any reference to their employer off social media, Reuters has previously reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: Reuters
    US weighs action against Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab
    The administration ramped up its national security probe into Kaspersky Lab's antivirus software last year as fears grew about Russian cyberattacks
    Building blast on Mirpur Road
    Building blast on Mirpur Road
    A building near the Science Lab crossing on Mirpur Road partially collapsed after an explosion, leaving at least 3 dead and 30 injured.
    Clashes erupt again between students of Dhaka College and Ideal College
    Students from Dhaka College, Ideal College clash again
    Several students were injured in the violence stemming from a prior feud, according to the police
    Bill Gates. Reuters file photo.
    Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'
    The Microsoft co-founder made the remarks after an open letter -- co-signed by Elon Musk and more than 1,000 AI experts – demanded an urgent pause in AI development

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan