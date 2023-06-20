Kyiv in talks with Western weapons makers about setting up production in Ukraine: minister

"That's why we think international partners coming to Ukraine, setting up production and making Ukraine part of the security framework for the free world is so essential."

But former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of current President Vladimir Putin, has said Russia would retaliate by hitting any facility Rheinmetall set up in Ukraine.

"The decision should be greeted with salvos of Kalibr (cruise missiles) and other Russian pyrotechnic devices," he said on his official channel on the Telegram messaging app in March after the first media reports of the investment.

DRONES

At the Paris Airshow on Monday, Boyev was courting dronemakers in particular, ranging from major international defence firms to small suppliers. He declined to say which companies he met with.

"We are discussing different levels of cooperation. And some of the companies say that they are willing to come and invest and produce drones," he said.

Turkish defence company Baykar said late last year that it still planned to complete construction of a manufacturing plant in Ukraine in two years.

Baykar had announced plans to build the plant shortly before the Feb 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Drones have been used extensively by both Moscow and Kyiv's forces during the war. Kyiv says it is expanding its drone programme for both reconnaissance and attacking enemy targets over an increasing range.

Turkey, Norway and the United States are among the countries that have been supplying Ukraine with drones, but as the war intensifies more are needed.

Negotiations on producing drones could take longer, but Boyev said production in Ukraine could be an effective way to capitalise on the country's existing drone expertise and create jobs in western and central Ukraine.

A senior European defence industry source, who did not wish to be identified, said that European rules and standards around drone testing could make it hard for companies to agree to produce and test drones in Ukraine.

But Boyev is hopeful that the country can attract foreign drone makers and said the Ukraine government could offer substantial support.

"We think that it's just a matter of actually getting things done," he said.