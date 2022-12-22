Ukraine's Zelensky appeals for bipartisan support in speech to US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the US Congress on Wednesday that the tens of billions of dollars of aid it had approved to help it fight a Russian invasion was not charity, but an investment in global security.

In his first visit out of his country since the war began in February, Zelensky told lawmakers in the soaring House of Representatives chamber that he hoped they would continue to support Ukraine on a bipartisan basis - a major point as Republicans are due to take the majority in the House on Jan 3.

"Your money is not charity," Zelensky said, clad in the khaki fatigues that have been his public uniform throughout the 300 days of conflict. "It is an investment in the global security and democracy."

Following a meeting at the White House with Democratic President Joe Biden, Zelensky's speech needed to resonate with House Republicans, who have voiced increasing scepticism about continuing to send so much aid to Ukraine.

Zelensky’s arrival was greeted with multiple raucous ovations in the nearly full chamber. Three members held up a large Ukrainian flag as he walked in.

"It is a great honor for me to be at the US Congress and speak to you and all Americans. Against all doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking," said Zelensky.

"We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world," he said.

Zelensky joined a long list of world leaders to address joint meetings of the Senate and House, a tradition that began in 1874 with a visit by Hawaiian King Kalakaua and included almost legendary wartime visits by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as well as kings, queens and one pope.