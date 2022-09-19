With flags and flasks of tea, huge crowds await Queen's funeral

We wanted to come and see this historic event, to be part of it and to pay our respects to the Queen and thank her for her long life of service. I think we'll probably feel fairly emotional at the end of it.Alison Cornish, 66, from Ashford in Kent
All the viewing areas from where members of the public can witness the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth have reached capacity, London's governing body said on Monday.
City Hall said on Twitter that new arrivals would no longer be allowed entry. Tens of thousands of people have come to the capital to see the queen's coffin over the past few days, with her funeral due to begin at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT).
Queen Elizabeth's reign by the numbers
Queen Elizabeth II was the 40th monarch in England since Norman King William the Conqueror obtained the crown. Her reign of 70 years, 7 months and 2 days was the longest in the history of what became the United Kingdom. During that time she has given her assent to more than 4,000 Acts of Parliament.
Elizabeth visited well over 100 countries during her reign. In 2016, Buckingham Palace said she had travelled at least 1,032,513 miles (1,661,668 km) to 117 nations. She paid the most visits to Canada.
She had 15 prime ministers, starting with Winston Churchill through to Liz Truss. During her reign there were 14 U.S. presidents and seven popes.
She had four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
She sent more than 300,000 congratulatory cards to people celebrating their 100th birthdays, and more than 900,000 messages to couples marking their Diamond (60th) Wedding Anniversaries.
She loved dogs and owned more than 30 Corgis and Dorgis during her reign, most of which have been descended from her first Corgi, Susan, which was given to Elizabeth when she turned 18 in 1944.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of history, to pay your respects. The atmosphere is so unique. I had to come. It has definitely been worth it. She cared so much about this country.Melanie Odey, 60, a teacher
Following are some of the details of the order of service for the funeral:
The state funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey, central London, at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT).
The funeral will be led by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, and the sermon will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
Before the service, the Abbey's Tenor Bell will toll once a minute for 96 minutes - one toll for each year of the queen's life.
At the start of the service, as the queen's coffin is carried into the abbey, the Sentences will be sung by the choir of Westminster Abbey. The five Sentences - lines of scripture set to music - have been used at every state funeral since the early 18th century.
The Dean of Westminster will give the bidding before the first hymn, and the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Scotland, will read the first lesson from the book of First Corinthians.
A specially commissioned choral piece composed by the Master of the King's Music, Judith Weir, will be sung by the choir. The piece, "Like as the Hart", is a setting of Psalm 42 to music.
The second lesson, from the Gospel of John, will be read by British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and will be followed by the hymn "The Lord's my Shepherd". The hymn was also sung at the queen's wedding in 1947.
Following the sermon, the choir will sing the anthem "My Soul, There is a Country".
Prayers will be said from the High Altar before the choir sings a short anthem, "O Taste and See How Gracious the Lord is", which was composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams for the queen's coronation in 1953.
The Archbishop of Canterbury will give the commendation and the Dean of Westminster will pronounce the blessing.
Near the end of the funeral, around 11:55 a.m., the Last Post will be sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry from the steps of the Lady Chapel. Two minutes' silence will then be observed across the United Kingdom.
The Reveille will be sounded by the State Trumpeters before the congregation sings "God Save the King".
At the end of the funeral the Sovereign's Piper of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will play the traditional lament "Sleep, Dearie, Sleep".
The queen's coffin will be borne out of the abbey and taken in procession to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, before travelling to Windsor for the committal service.
Afterwards, the bells of Westminster Abbey will be rung, fully muffled, which is the tradition following the funeral of the sovereign.
Source: Reuters
Elizabeth died on Sept 8 at her Scottish summer home, Balmoral Castle. Her health had been in decline, and for months the monarch who had carried out hundreds of official engagements well into her 90s had withdrawn from public life. However, just two days before her death she had appointed Liz Truss her 15th and final prime minister.
LEADERS, MONARCHS GATHER FOR FINAL FAREWELL TO ELIZABETH
Leaders and monarchs from around the world gathered in London on Monday to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry, marking the passing of a beloved figure who helped unify the nation through her 70-year reign.
Hundreds of thousands of people queued to file past the casket of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at London's historic Westminster Hall during her lying-in-state, and thousands more lined the streets to witness a sombre display of royal pomp.
They, like many across the globe including US President Joe Biden, came to pay tribute to the 96-year-old who earned respect for her sense of duty and represented a constant as Britain's role in the world diminished and changed.
"You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years," Biden said. "We all were."
Shortly before 11 am, the oak coffin, covered in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.
Among the 2,000 in the congregation will be some 500 world leaders, from Biden and Emperor Naruhito of Japan to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mark Brown, prime minister of Cook Islands.
The queen's great-grandchildren, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, the two eldest children of now heir to the throne Prince William, will also be attending.