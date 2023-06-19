    বাংলা

    UN rights chief seeks to establish presence in China and India

    Volker Turk, who took over as High Commissioner late last year, used his opening speech to the Human Rights Council in Geneva to call for greater cooperation

    Reuters
    Published : 19 June 2023, 09:24 AM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 09:24 AM

    The UN Human Rights chief on Monday called for greater political support for his office as he seeks to expand its work by establishing a first-time presence in China and India.

    Volker Turk, who took over as High Commissioner late last year, used his opening speech to the Human Rights Council in Geneva to call for greater cooperation and singled out many countries such as Syria, Iran and Eritrea which were not.

    "We would now like to scale up engagement...," he told the council. "I also believe that it is important for us to establish a presence for the first time in China and India."

