Yellen, G7 urge renewed aid for Ukraine as G20 finance chiefs gather

In a joint statement, the G7 finance ministers said the bloc hoped Ukraine and the IMF could agree on a loan programme by March, adding that they had increased financial aid for Ukraine for this year to $39 billion. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said his country was already supporting Ukraine and now other nations had to do their part.

Ukraine is seeking a $15 billion multi-year IMF programme, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday after meeting IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Kyiv.

Yellen said that previous US military, economic and humanitarian aid totalling $46 billion had allowed Ukraine to preserve economic and financial stability.

"Our economic assistance is making Ukraine’s resistance possible by supporting the home front: funding critical public services and helping keep the government running. In the coming months, we expect to provide around $10 billion in additional economic support for Ukraine," she added.

India, which has kept a neutral stance on the war, does not want additional sanctions against Russia to be discussed at the G20 meetings, government sources have told Reuters. India was also pressing participants to avoid using "war" in communique language to describe the conflict, G20 officials said.

But Yellen said the communique was still under discussion and that she would like to see a "strong condemnation" of Russia's invasion and the damage it has caused to Ukraine and the global economy.

Nevertheless, she said the global economy "is in a better place today than many predicted just a few months ago".