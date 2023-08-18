Japan scrambles jets amid Russian and Chinese naval patrol in Pacific

Japan said on Friday it scrambled fighter jets after two Russian IL-38 information-gathering aircraft were spotted flying between the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea where Russia is holding a joint naval patrol and exercise with China.

Russian and Chinese navy ships have been jointly patrolling the Pacific Ocean and holding naval exercises in the East China Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"In the East China Sea, an exercise was conducted to replenish ships with water and fuel supplies from support vessels," the ministry said.