Biden orders ban on certain US tech investments in China

China said on Thursday it is "gravely concerned" about the order and that it reserves the right to take measures.

The order affects normal operation and decision-making of enterprises, and undermines the international economic and trade order, a statement from the Chinese Commerce Ministry read.

The ministry also said it hopes the US will respect laws of the market economy and the principle of fair competition, and refrain from "artificially hindering global economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, or set up obstacles for the recovery of the world economy".

SEMICONDUCTORS A PRIORITY

The proposal focuses on investments in Chinese companies developing software to design computer chips and tools to manufacture them. The US, Japan and the Netherlands dominate those fields, and the Chinese government has been working to build homegrown alternatives.

The White House said Biden consulted allies on the plan and incorporated feedback from Group of Seven nations.

"For too long, American money has helped fuel the Chinese military’s rise," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. "Today the United States is taking a strategic first step to ensure American investment does not go to fund Chinese military advancement."

The regulations will only affect future investments, not existing ones, Treasury said, but it may ask for disclosure of prior transactions.

The move could fuel tensions between the world's two largest economies. The Chinese embassy in Washington said it was "very disappointed" by the measure.

US officials insisted the prohibitions were intended to address "the most acute" national security risks and not to separate the two countries' highly interdependent economies.

Republicans said the order was rife with loopholes, such as only applying to future investment, and was not aggressive enough.