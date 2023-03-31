Last month, Beijing put forward its own 12-point peace plan and called for a comprehensive ceasefire in the conflict.

Sanchez praised two aspects of China's position paper - "its complete and categorical rejection of not only the use but even the threat to use nuclear weapons" and its respect for territorial integrity.

Sanchez declined to say what Xi had said about the issue.

Russia has said Ukraine must accept its loss of Crimea and four other regions in the south and east of the country.

According to a readout of the meeting from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Xi called for an end to a "Cold War mentality" and to the pressure of "extreme" sanctions against Russia.

"We hope that all parties concerned will build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture through dialogue and consultation," CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

Spain, a NATO member whose foreign and security policy is closely aligned with that of the United States, is a staunch ally of Ukraine. In July it assumes the rotating presidency of the European Union's Council, which groups the bloc's 27 national governments.