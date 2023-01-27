Tropical Storm Cheneso, ensuing rain kill 16 in Madagascar

Heavy rainfall that followed the landfall of Tropical Storm Cheneso in Madagascar has killed 16 people and left 17 missing, the government's Office for Risk and Disaster Management said.

The storm, which reached land on Jan 19, is the first for 2023 of an annual series that typically forms in the Indian Ocean off the coast of the island nation.

Three people had died as the storm battered Madagascar and another 13 in the heavy rain that followed its departure, the office said in a statement late on Thursday. The rain was persisting, it said.