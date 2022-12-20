Russian 'kamikaze' drones hit Kyiv, Putin arrives in ally Belarus

BELARUS ACTIVITY

To the northwest of Ukraine, there has been constant Russian and Belarusian military activity for months in Belarus, a close Kremlin ally that Moscow's troops used as a launch pad for their abortive attack on Kyiv in February.

Putin's trip, for talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, was his first to Minsk since 2019 - before the pandemic and a wave of Belarusian street protests in 2020 that Lukashenko crushed with support from the Kremlin.

"During (these talks) questions will be worked out for further aggression against Ukraine and the broader involvement of the Belarusian armed forces in the operation against Ukraine, in particular, in our opinion, also on the ground," Ukrainian joint forces commander Serhiy Nayev said before Putin's arrival.

Lukashenko has said repeatedly he has no intention of sending his country's troops into Ukraine, where Moscow's invasion has faltered badly of late with a string of battlefield retreats in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive.

The Kremlin dismissed the suggestion that Putin wanted to push Belarus into a more active role in the conflict. The RIA Novosti news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying such reports were "groundless" and "stupid".

Russian troops that moved to Belarus in October will conduct battalion tactical exercises, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing the defence ministry. It was not immediately clear when they would start.

The 10-month-old conflict in Ukraine, the largest in Europe since World War Two, has killed tens of thousands of people, driven millions from their homes and reduced cities to ruins.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the armed forces were holding firm in the town of Bakhmut - scene of the fiercest fighting for many weeks as Russia attempts to advance in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province.

"We control the town even though the occupiers are doing everything so that no undamaged wall will remain standing," he said.

On Monday, Zelensky appealed to Western leaders meeting in Latvia to supply a wide range of weapons systems especially modern battle tanks, air defence systems and artillery.

Zelensky said in his address by videolink that the drones used in Monday's strikes were part of a new batch of around 250 acquired by Russia from Iran. Iran has acknowledged supplying Moscow with drones but said this was before the invasion.

Denis Pushilin, Russian-installed administrator of the part of the Donetsk region controlled by Moscow, said Ukrainian forces shelled a hospital in Donetsk city, killing one person and injuring several others.

Russia's defence ministry said that over the past 24 hours its forces had shot down four US-made HARM anti-radiation missiles over the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, state-run TASS news agency reported.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

Putin casts what he calls Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine as the moment when Moscow finally stood up to the US-led Western bloc seeking to capitalize on the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union by destroying Russia.

Kyiv and the West say his assertion is nonsense and that Putin has no justification for what they see as an imperial-style war to reassert dominance over Russia's fellow ex-Soviet republic and put Moscow in control of around a fifth of Ukraine.

The conflict has sent energy prices soaring after Western sanctions imposed on Russia, a huge oil and gas exporter, spurred Moscow to cut off most gas deliveries to Europe in retaliation.

On Monday, European Union energy ministers agreed a gas price cap in their latest attempt to reduce prices.