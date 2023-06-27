    বাংলা

    Jet linked to mercenary Prigozhin flies to Belarus from Russia

    Under a deal mediated by Belarusian leader Lukashenko that abruptly halted a mutiny by Wagner Group fighters, Prigozhin is meant to move to Belarus

    Reuters
    Published : 27 June 2023, 08:54 AM
    Updated : 27 June 2023, 08:54 AM

    A Russian-registered Embraer Legacy 600 jet, which is linked to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in US sanctions documents, flew to Belarus from Russia on Tuesday, a flight tracker said.

    Under a deal mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday that abruptly halted a mutiny by Wagner Group fighters, Prigozhin - founder of the mercenary force - is meant to move to Belarus.

    Flightradar24 showed the business jet flew to Belarus early on Tuesday. The Embraer Legacy 600 left Rostov region at 0232 GMT and began a descent at 0420 GMT near Minsk. It was not clear if it had actually landed.

    The identification codes of the aircraft match those of a jet linked by the United States to Autolex Transport which is linked to Prigozhin by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

    Flighradar24 did not show where the flight originated but showed the jet flying over Russia's southern Rostov region.

    Prigozhin said during Saturday's mutiny that his men had taken control of the city of Rostov, the main rear logistical hub for Russia's military operations in nearby Ukraine.

    Prigozhin, 62, was last seen leaving the district military headquarters in Rostov. Since then his whereabout have been unknown.

    RELATED STORIES
    Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Jun 24, 2023.
    Russia's mutiny case against Prigozhin remains open: media
    The criminal case against the mercenary leader is still being investigated, the Kommersant newspaper and Russia's three main news agencies report
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks inside the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command centre, which is taken under control of Wagner PMC, according to him, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia in this still image taken from a video released Jun 24, 2023.
    Russia's Rostov-on-Don calm after Prigozhin leaves
    The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group was seen leaving the district military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don late on Saturday
    A military column of Wagner private mercenary group drives along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, with smoke from a burning fuel tank at an oil depot seen in the background, near Voronezh, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    Rebel Russian mercenaries barrel towards Moscow
    Outside Moscow, armoured military vehicles set up roadblocks, while police man machine gun positions on the southern outskirts
    Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group are deployed in a street near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Jun 24, 2023.
    Chechen leader vows help to put down Wagner mutiny
    Ramzan Kadyrov said his forces are ready to help put down the mutiny and to use harsh methods if necessary

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps