Jet linked to mercenary Prigozhin flies to Belarus from Russia

A Russian-registered Embraer Legacy 600 jet, which is linked to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in US sanctions documents, flew to Belarus from Russia on Tuesday, a flight tracker said.

Under a deal mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday that abruptly halted a mutiny by Wagner Group fighters, Prigozhin - founder of the mercenary force - is meant to move to Belarus.

Flightradar24 showed the business jet flew to Belarus early on Tuesday. The Embraer Legacy 600 left Rostov region at 0232 GMT and began a descent at 0420 GMT near Minsk. It was not clear if it had actually landed.