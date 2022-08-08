    বাংলা

    Biden welcomes Gaza ceasefire, calls for probe of civilian casualties

    The US president welcomed a truce declared by Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and said he supports probe into reports of civilian casualties

    Reuters
    Published : 8 August 2022, 05:51 AM
    Updated : 8 August 2022, 05:51 AM

    US President Joe Biden on Sunday welcomed a truce declared by Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and said he supports an investigation into reports of civilian casualties.

    "My administration supports a timely and thorough investigation into all of these reports, and we also call on all parties to fully implement the ceasefire, and to ensure fuel and humanitarian supplies are flowing into Gaza as the fighting subsides," Biden said in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    US-China relationship bleeds by a thousand cuts
    US-China relationship bleeds by a thousand cuts
    The latest "Eight Suspends" may well become shorthand for the final stage of the disintegrating relationship between Washington and the People’s Republic, writes Pete Sweeney
    Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duty
    India could scrap import duty to cool wheat prices
    Traders say they could start importing if the government removes the duty and international prices fall
    China defends ditching US talks, says Washington must bear 'serious consequences'
    China defends ditching US talks
    Pelosi's visit to Taipei last week infuriated China and it warned that Washington must bear ‘serious consequences’
    UN chief demands international access to Ukraine nuclear plant after new attack
    UN demands access to Ukraine nuclear plant after attack
    Ukraine said renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher