    বাংলা

    Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace: Erdogan

    The Syrian war, which began in 2011, has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and drawn in regional and world powers

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Jan 2023, 04:30 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2023, 04:30 AM

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he may meet Syria's Bashar al-Assad as part of a new peace process, after their defence ministers met last week for the highest-level talks between the two foes since the Syrian war began in 2011.

    In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan said the next step, following the landmark talks between defence ministers in Moscow, would be a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers from Turkey, Russia and Syria, to further develop contacts.

    "We have launched a process as Russia-Turkey-Syria," Erdogan said. "We will bring our foreign ministers together and then, depending on developments, we will come together as leaders."

    Turkey has been the primary backer of Syria's opposition for more than a decade of war, while Russia has backed the Syrian government.

    The conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and drawn in regional and world powers, has ground on into a second decade, although fighting is at a lower intensity than in earlier years.

    With backing from Russia and Iran, Assad's government has recovered most Syrian territory. Turkish-backed opposition fighters still control a pocket in the northwest, and Kurdish fighters backed by the United States also control territory near the Turkish border.

    The United States said it was not supportive of countries re-establishing ties with Assad.

    "We will not normalize and we do not support other countries normalizing relations with the Assad regime," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a daily briefing.

    "We've not seen that this regime in Damascus has done anything that would merit normalization, or improved relations with partners and other countries around the world."

    A Turkish official said the Turkish and Syrian defence ministers met in Moscow on Dec 28., with the topics of migration and Kurdish militants on the agenda.

    Turkish-Syrian rapprochement seemed unthinkable earlier in the conflict, and Syria's opposition has urged Turkey to reaffirm its support. Ankara has sought to reassure the opposition, with Defence Minister Hulusi Akar saying Turkey would not take any step that would cause problems for them.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, US, Oct 4, 2022.
    Putin trying to find 'oxygen' with truce proposal: Biden
    Ukraine spurned the ceasefire offer over Russia's Orthodox Christmas, saying there would be no truce until Moscow withdraws its invading forces from occupied land
    The USS Chung-Hoon passes the USS Arizona Memorial during ceremonies honoring the 73rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2014.
    US warship sails through Taiwan Strait angering China
    In recent years, US warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have sailed through the strait, drawing the ire of China
    Representatives attend a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss recent developments at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, January 5, 2023.
    UN stress Al Aqsa mosque status quo
    The decades-old status quo allows only Muslim worship at the compound, a site also revered by Jews, who call it the Temple Mount
    Ovidio Guzman, son of kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is briefly captured by Mexican military police in a residential compound near the centre of Culiacan in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico October 17, 2019 in this still image taken from a helmet camera footage obtained October 30, 2019. Mexican Government
    Mexico arrests son of El Chapo in night of violence
    News of the capture comes after a night of violence in the city of Culiacan in the northern state of Sinaloa

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher