BRICS leaders weigh expansion criteria with bloc's future in balance

The question of enlarging BRICS has topped the agenda at the summit and exposed the kinds of divergence of vision that have long plagued the grouping.

China and Russia are keen to expand BRICS to give the bloc more global clout. South Africa's Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that his country's stance was similar to China's

Brazil, meanwhile, is concerned that expanding BRICS will dilute its influence, though it wants to see neighbour Argentina join the bloc.

An Indian official familiar with the Tuesday evening discussions between the leaders said Modi indicated his country was open to expansion but "there have to be ground rules about how it should happen and who can join".

LEADERS DISCUSS MEMBERSHIP CRITERIA

More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, say South African officials. Of them, nearly two dozen have formally asked to be admitted.

While no new members are expected to be admitted to BRICS during the summit, leaders are weighing a framework and criteria for joining, details of which could be included in a joint declaration due to be finalised on Wednesday.