China to increase support for private firms to bolster recovery

China on Wednesday pledged to make the private economy "bigger, better and stronger" with a series of policy measures designed to help private business and bolster the flagging post-pandemic recovery.

Weak growth in the world's second-largest economy has created an urgency to revive the private sector, a key growth driver that has been bruised by COVID-19 curbs and a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown that targeted sectors from technology to property.

China will strive to create a market-oriented first-class business environment, state news agency Xinhua said, quoting guidelines published by the Communist Party and the cabinet.

"The private sector is a new force to promote Chinese-style modernisation, an important foundation for high-quality development and a key force to promote China's comprehensive construction of a socialist modern power," Xinhua said.