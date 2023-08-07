Four dead, 51 missing after migrant ship sinks off Tunisian coast

At least four migrants died and 51 were missing after a migrant ship sank off Tunisia's Kerkennah island, a judicial official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that all the migrants onboard were from sub-Saharan Africa.

The Tunisian coast guard recovered 901 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast from Jan 1 to July 20 this year, the country's interior minister said in July, marking an unprecedented number of victims off the country's coasts.