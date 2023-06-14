    বাংলা

    Lebanon parliament fails to elect a president for 12th time

    The failed vote will deepen sectarian tensions in Lebanon, already mired in one of the world's worst economic crises and facing unprecedented political paralysis

    Published : 14 June 2023, 09:18 AM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 09:18 AM

    Lebanon's parliament failed to elect a president on Wednesday at its 12th attempt, with neither Hezbollah-backed candidate Suleiman Frangieh nor former finance minister Jihad Azour securing enough votes to win the first round of voting.

    The failed vote will deepen sectarian tensions in Lebanon, already mired in one of the world's worst economic crises and facing unprecedented political paralysis with its cabinet only partially empowered and its legislature fractured.

    Wednesday's parliamentary session ended after lawmakers from Hezbollah and allied party Amal walked out following the first round of voting, denying the chamber the quorum it needed to continue into a second round.

