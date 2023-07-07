Palestinian gunman kills Israeli soldier in West Bank

Israel's two-day operation in nearby Jenin was its biggest in the West Bank in years, as escalating violence has caused increasing international alarm.

The Israeli military said the operation targeted infrastructure and weapons depots of militants. At least 12 Palestinians, most confirmed as militant fighters, and one Israeli soldier were killed.

The incursion, which began with drone strikes on Monday, followed by a sweep involving more than 1,000 Israeli troops, left a trail of wrecked streets and burned-out cars and sparked fury across the Arab world.

Israeli Settler leaders, who have strong representation in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist-religious government, have called on authorities to crack down further on Palestinian militants in the area.

"The operation in Jenin was great but it is a drop in the ocean. We need to be inside those cities -inside Jenin, inside Nablus day and night. There are so many gunmen, so many militants there," said Kdumim resident Ozel Vatik.

Violence in the West Bank has worsened over the past 15 months, with increased Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and settler rampages in Palestinian villages.

US-brokered peace talks, aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who lives in Kdumim, said he would hasten existing plans for a new neighbourhood in the settlement in response to the attack.