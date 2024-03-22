UN Security Council to vote Friday on US resolution on Gaza ceasefire

The US has wanted any Security Council support for a ceasefire to be linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's offensive has killed almost 32,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

The resolution is also intended to deliver a surge in humanitarian aid to Gaza, where severe hunger is worsening.

During the war, Washington has vetoed three draft resolutions, two which would have demanded an immediate ceasefire. Most recently, the US justified its veto by saying such council action could jeopardise ceasefire talks.

The US traditionally shields Israel at the UN. But it has also abstained twice, allowing the council to adopt resolutions on increasing aid and calling for extended pauses in fighting.