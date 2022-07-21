July 22 2022

    Turkey rejects responsibility for attack on Iraq's Dohuk that killed eight

    Iraq's government will call back the Iraqi charge d'affaires in Turkey for consultation after accusing Ankara of carrying out a strike on a mountain resort in the northern province of Dohuk, the state news agency INA reported.

    Published : 21 July 2022, 5:17 AM
    Turkey rebutted claims by Iraq that ithad carried out a strike that killed eight tourists and wounded another 23people, saying the attack was a terror act.

    The "fierce artillery bombing"hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq's Kurdistan region andTurkey, Iraq state TV said.

    Iraq's Cabinet also directed the foreignministry to summon the Turkish envoy in Baghdad to protest against the attack.

    "The Turkish forces committedblatant violation of the sovereignty of Iraq," Iraqi Prime MinisterMustafa al-Kadhimi wrote on Twitter. President Barham Salih also condemned theattack.

    The United States said it stronglybacked Iraq's sovereignty.

    "The killing of civilians isunacceptable, and all states must respect their obligations under internationallaw, including the protection of civilians," State Department spokespersonNed Price said.

    Children were amongst the victims,including a 1-year-old, the Kurdish health minister said in a statement, addingthat all the victims died before reaching a hospital.

    "We go towards the mountainside,there are strikes. We go towards the waterfall, there are strikes. We gotowards this side, there are strikes," said Mustafa Alaa, 24, who was atthe resort with a friend when the attack occurred.

    "We pulled up the fence that wasaround the waterfall. We looked from inside, I saw children lying on theground. ... It's a scene that I've never seen in my life," Alaa added.

    Turkey's foreign ministry said Ankarawas saddened to hear of the casualties in the attack, and added that Turkeytook maximum care to avoid civilian casualties or damaging historic, culturalsites in its counter-terrorism operations against the outlawed KurdistanWorkers Party (PKK) militia and others.

    "Turkey is ready to take every stepfor the truth to come out," the ministry said in a statement, adding thatTurkish military operations were in line with international laws.

    "We call on the Iraqi government tonot make remarks influenced by the heinous terrorist organisation's rhetoricand propaganda, and to engage in cooperation to uncover the perpetrators ofthis cruel act," it said, referring to the PKK.

    Turkey regularly carries out air strikesin northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives as part of along-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdish PKKand the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara regards both as terrorist groups.

    The PKK took up arms against the Turkishstate in 1984.

    More than 40,000 people have been killedin the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused in southeast Turkey wherethe PKK sought to create an ethnic homeland.

    Dozens of Iraqis gathered outside theTurkish Embassy in Baghdad to protest the attack. The top United Nations envoyto Iraq also condemned it in a statement published on Twitter and called for aninvestigation.

