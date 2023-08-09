    বাংলা

    Israel threatens to 'return Lebanon to stone age' in any war with Hezbollah

    Such rhetoric has become more pointed since a roadside bombing in Israel in March, which it blamed on a Hezbollah infiltrator

    Israel threatened on Tuesday to "return Lebanon to the stone age" in any war against Hezbollah, following weeks of friction with the armed Iranian-backed group along the countries' border.

    "Do not make a mistake. We do not want a war. But we are prepared to protect our civilians, our soldiers and our sovereignty," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement, his remarks intended for Hezbollah.

    Such rhetoric has been heard from both sides since the last Israel-Hezbollah war, in 2006. But it has become more pointed since a roadside bombing in Israel in March, which it blamed on an Hezbollah infiltrator.

    The group did not claim responsibility for the bombing.

    Recent weeks have seen face-offs between Lebanese civilians, at least one group of Hezbollah operatives and Israeli troops across the fortified frontier.

