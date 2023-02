Turkey turns to tents and tourist resorts to house quake's homeless

Banks of tents are being erected in stadiums and shattered city centres, and Mediterranean and Aegean beach resorts outside the quake zone that use the winter months to prepare for summer tourism are opening up hotel rooms for evacuees.

But with some 6,500 buildings collapsed and countless more buildings damaged, hundreds of thousands of people lack safe housing.

Syrian refugee Bahjat Selo, 62, and his family have camped near their cinderblock and corrugated metal home in Kahramanmaras since the quake caused dangerous cracks in its walls.

"It’s too dangerous to be inside. When we go in to get things, we go in like thieves.” he told Reuters.

“We spent four years in a camp - and this is harder. It’s so dark,” he said, his voice cracking and breaking into sobs.

The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority has established meeting points for homeless people wanting to be evacuated from the quake zone. It calculates that more than 28,000 people have been brought out so far, with nearly 5,000 leaving by road and more than 23,000 by plane.