Iraqis recount their struggles after Saddam Hussein's fall

A SUNNI MUSLIM: MOHANNAD LAFTA

In his youth, Mohannad Lafta would put up posters of Saddam Hussein, not because he supported him but to avoid the repercussions of being branded a dissenter like his father who opposed the dictator's Baathist regime and was executed for it.

But toppling the dictator who had ruled Iraq for decades has not heralded better times.

"I wish I could tell my father, who was executed because of his principles and his rejection of the Baathists' rule, that those who are ruling the country today are more brutal," said Lafta, a 51-year-old civil servant.

In 2006, sectarian violence erupted in his predominantly Sunni neighbourhood of Baghdad after a bomb attack destroyed a Shi'ite mosque. Shi'ite gunmen roamed the streets and his family had to move.

"We thought we would rest but no one rests in Iraq," he said, describing how his wife and children lived in terror when mortar fire rained down on their new home, forcing another move.

"I don’t want my children to grow up in a country that has been torn apart by wars, corruption, and sectarianism. I do not want them to suffer like me," he said.

A KURD: ARAS ABID

Aras Abid had every reason to want Saddam Hussein out of power after he was the sole survivor of his 12-member family from a gas attack ordered by the dictator on his Kurdish community in 1988. But he says ridding the nation of Saddam has just created anarchy for others to bleed the country dry.

"During the Baathist regime, there was one family stealing the country's wealth. Now there are thousands of Saddams stealing," he said. "I can’t handle this situation. My life is gone."

After the 1988 Halabja chemical attack, Abid searched through his hometown to find the bodies of his family.

"This was my sister Awas, this was my brother Sirias, and this was my grandfather, and then I saw my mother, a child was in her arms," he said. It was his brother, who was six months old. He had died while suckling on his mother's breast.