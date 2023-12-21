Bangladeshi migrant killed in UAE road accident

A Bangladeshi national has died after his motorcycle was struck by a car in the United Arab Emirates.

Sajjad Hossain Anik, 23, was killed in the accident that took place in the city of Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, according to his uncle Billal Hossain, another migrant.

Sajjad, a native of Brahmanbaria's Madhyapara Shantirbagh, worked as a sales staffer at a date fruit processing company called Kingdom Dates in Ras Al Khaimah’s Kadra, said Billal.