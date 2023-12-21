    বাংলা

    Bangladeshi migrant killed in UAE road accident

    Sajjad Hossain Anik, 23, had been working in the Gulf state since 2021 to support his family back home in Brahmanbaria

    Jahangir Kabir Bappifrom the United Arab Emiratesbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Dec 2023, 05:07 AM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2023, 05:07 AM

    A Bangladeshi national has died after his motorcycle was struck by a car in the United Arab Emirates.

    Sajjad Hossain Anik, 23, was killed in the accident that took place in the city of Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, according to his uncle Billal Hossain, another migrant.

    Sajjad, a native of Brahmanbaria's Madhyapara Shantirbagh, worked as a sales staffer at a date fruit processing company called Kingdom Dates in Ras Al Khaimah’s Kadra, said Billal.

    He was on his way to meet another relative after work when a car collided with his motorbike. Sajjad suffered serious injuries to his head and died while being taken to a hospital in Sharjah.

    Police subsequently arrested the car's driver and seized the vehicle.

    Sajjad leaves behind his parents and three siblings. He travelled to the UAE in 2021 with hopes of securing a better life for his family.

    His remains will be flown back to Bangladesh once a police probe into the accident and other legal formalities are completed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah leaves Parliament in Kuwait City, Kuwait February 20, 2006. Sheikh Nawaf officially took the position of crown prince after a swearing-in ceremony in Parliament.
    World leaders arrive in Kuwait to pay respects after emir's death
    US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived where he was met by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdallah al-Sabah and Defence Minister Sheikh Ahmed al-Fahad al-Sabah
    The BNP defers hartal to Tuesday in honour of late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf
    BNP defers hartal to Tuesday to honour late Kuwaiti emir
    The party had previously planned a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Monday as part of its anti-govt movement
    Kuwait's Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (not pictured) at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, August 29, 2023.
    For Kuwait's new emir, Saudi ties are seen as key
    Sheikh Meshal spent much of his career helping build the Gulf state's security and defence apparatus before stepping into the public eye when he became crown prince three years ago
    Expatriate Bangladeshi worker dies in Abu Dhabi boat crash, two others hurt
    Bangladeshi worker dies in Abu Dhabi boat crash
    The victim, Mokter Hossain, shared a photograph with a fish on social media shortly before his death

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury