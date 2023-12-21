Bangladeshi migrant killed in UAE road accident

A Bangladeshi national has died after his motorcycle was struck by a car in the United Arab Emirates.
Sajjad Hossain Anik, 23, was killed in the accident that took place in the city of Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, according to his uncle Billal Hossain, another migrant.
Sajjad, a native of Brahmanbaria's Madhyapara Shantirbagh, worked as a sales staffer at a date fruit processing company called Kingdom Dates in Ras Al Khaimah’s Kadra, said Billal.
He was on his way to meet another relative after work when a car collided with his motorbike. Sajjad suffered serious injuries to his head and died while being taken to a hospital in Sharjah.
Police subsequently arrested the car's driver and seized the vehicle.
Sajjad leaves behind his parents and three siblings. He travelled to the UAE in 2021 with hopes of securing a better life for his family.
His remains will be flown back to Bangladesh once a police probe into the accident and other legal formalities are completed.