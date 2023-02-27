    বাংলা

    One killed in new Turkey quake, 69 injured as buildings collapse

    The quake was measured by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre at a magnitude of 5.2

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Feb 2023, 11:06 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 11:06 AM

    An earthquake shook southeast Turkey on Monday, killing one person, injuring 69 and causing some buildings to collapse, Turkish authorities said.

    It hit three weeks after a massive quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

    Yunus Sezer, head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) told a news conference that search and rescue teams had been deployed to five buildings.

    The quake, which struck the southeastern province of Malatya, was measured by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre at a magnitude of 5.2. AFAD put it at 5.6.

    It struck at a depth of 5 km (3 miles), said EMSC.

    Media reports said two people were believed to be trapped in the rubble of one building.

    Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of complicity in the collapse of buildings in this month's earthquakes and investigations are widening, a minister said on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tehran amidst smog.
    Toxic smog: Iran criticised for winter 'air pollution catastrophe'
    About 40,000 people die each year in Iran due to health problems linked to air pollution
    Palestinians protest recent activity in Gaza in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, Jan 27, 2023.
    Jordan hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence
    The meeting at the Red Sea port of Aqaba brought together top Israeli and Palestinian security chiefs for the first time in many years
    A view shows Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency's (AFAD) temporary shelter for earthquake survivors, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kirikhan, Turkey, Feb 8, 2023.
    Magnitude 5.5 quake strikes Central Turkey region
    The quake was at a depth of 10 km, he European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre says
    A view of a damaged house in Vakifli, the last Armenian village in Turkey, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Samandag, Turkey, Feb 24, 2023.
    Turkey's Armenian village fears for its future after quake
    Thirty of the village's 40 stone houses are heavily damaged, and since a third huge earthquake hit, the 130 villagers are without power

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher