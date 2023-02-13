'A crane, for God's sake': Inside the struggles of Turkey's earthquake response

When Reuters returned to the street a day later, neighbours said no more survivors had been pulled from the wreckage of the building.

Many in Turkey say more people could have survived the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the south of the country and neighbouring Syria a week ago if the emergency response had been faster and better organised.

Reuters spoke to dozens of residents and overwhelmed first-responders who expressed bewilderment at a lack of water, food, medicine, body bags and cranes in the disaster zone in the days following the quake - leaving hundreds of thousands of people to fend for themselves in the depths of winter.

The death toll from both countries on Sunday exceeded 33,000, making it among the world's worst natural disasters this century and Turkey's deadliest earthquake since 1939.

"The general problem here is of organisation, especially in the field of health," Onur Naci Karahanci, a doctor working in Turkey's southeastern city of Adiyaman, said on a call hosted by the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), the professional grouping for doctors. He said there weren't enough body bags for the dead, especially in the first two days after the quake.

In the cities of Antakya and Kahramanmaras, close to the epicentre of the quake, Reuters reporters saw very few rescue teams in the first 48 hours.

Some survivors said they had tried unsuccessfully to contact Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and ended up begging local teams to rescue their relatives from the wreckage - only to be told that such requests must go through AFAD's coordination centres, Reuters witnesses said.