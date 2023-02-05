    বাংলা

    Saudi energy minister warns sanctions could result in energy shortages

    Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned on Saturday Western sanctions against Russia could result in a shortage of energy supplies in future

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Feb 2023, 08:46 AM
    Updated : 5 Feb 2023, 08:46 AM

    Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned on Saturday Western sanctions against Russia could result in a shortage of energy supplies in future.

    In answer to a question over how trade measures would affect the energy market, Prince Abdulaziz told an industry conference in Riyadh: "All of those so-called sanctions, embargoes, lack of investments, they will convolute into one thing and one thing only, a lack of energy supplies of all kinds when they are most needed".

    The prince also said Saudi Arabia was working to send Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Ukraine. LPG is most commonly used as a cooking fuel and in heating.

    The European Union has imposed a series of sanctions against Russia, reducing Russian energy exports, and other Western powers have also imposed measures as they seek to further limit Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

    Asked what lessons had been learnt from energy market dynamics in 2022, Prince Abdulaziz said the most important one was for the rest of the world to "trust OPEC+".

    "We are a responsible group of countries, we do take policy issues relevant to energy and oil markets in a total silo and we don't engage ourselves in political issues," the prince said.

    OPEC+, an alliance that includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others including Russia, agreed last year to cut its production target by 2 million barrels per day, about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023 to support the market.

    An OPEC+ panel that met last Wednesday endorsed the decision and the main message throughout the meeting was that the group would stay the course until the end of the agreement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke and flames rise during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, February 2, 2023.
    Palestinians fire rockets, Israel hits Gaza days after US call for calm
    With no reports of serious casualties, the exchange followed a familiar pattern that signalled neither side was seeking a wider conflict
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a statement upon arrival at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, on January 30, 2023. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/Pool via REUTERS
    Blinken reaffirms need for 2-state solution
    Seven people were shot dead in Friday's attack by an East Jerusalem man who was himself killed by police
    Friends and family mourn next to the body of Rafael Ben Eliyahu who was killed on Friday in a shooting attack in a synagogue by a Palestinian gunman on the outskirts of Jerusalem, at his funeral in Jerusalem, January 29, 2023.
    Israel and Palestinians risk deeper conflict
    A Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people near a synagogue in Jerusalem's outskirts
    Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran, January 29, 2023, in this still image obtained from a video. Pool via WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
    Israel appears to have been behind Iran drone strike: US
    Iran claimed to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near Isfahan, and said there were no casualties

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher