    বাংলা

    IAEA resolves nuclear issues with Iran: Iranian media

    The agency’s alleged case regarding the findings of uranium particles with 83.7 purity has also been closed

    Reza NeelReza Neel
    Published : 30 May 2023, 09:07 AM
    Updated : 30 May 2023, 09:07 AM

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has resolved nuclear issues with Iran relating to one of three sites being investigated over the presence of uranium particles, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

    The agency’s alleged case regarding the findings of uranium particles with 83.7 purity has also been closed, a source told the semi-official Mehr news agency.

    The IAEA is due to issue quarterly reports on Iran this week, ahead of a regular meeting of its 35-nation Board of Governors next week.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021.
    Iran executed more than 200 people this year: UN
    A UN human rights office spokesperson described the executions as "abominable" and called for them to halt
    The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS
    Iran executes leader of women trafficking network
    Recorded executions in Iran soared from 314 in 2021 to 576 in 2022, the second-highest in the world after China, Amnesty International said
    A flag is waved in front of Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, Aug 4,2022.
    Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian convicted over attack that killed 25 people
    Habib Farajollah Chaab had been sentenced to death for being ‘corrupt on earth’, a capital offence under Iran’s strict Islamic laws
    Atomic symbol and Iranian flag are seen in this illustration taken Sept 8 2022.
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Western officials fear a nuclear-armed Iran could threaten Israel, Gulf Arab oil producers, and spark a regional arms race

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan