Houthis say 37 killed in hundreds of US, UK strikes on Yemen

Al-Houthi, in a televised speech, said 90 ships had been targeted in the Red Sea and drone attacks had increased and expanded to additional regions.

He said 34 attacks had been launched in a month, using 125 ballistic missiles and drones.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around the southern tip of Africa.

The United States and Britain carried out the strikes against Houthi targets in response to the attacks on shipping.