Egypt faces external debt reckoning after borrowing spree

Amid a foreign currency crunch, Egypt has drawn down net foreign assets in the banking system by more than $40 billion in two years, partly used to prop up the pound.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly has, meanwhile, sought to reassure investors about the state's finances. "I affirm that the Egyptian state has not failed and will not fail to pay any of its international obligations," he said in April.

Egypt said it will meet foreign liabilities and raise funds by selling assets, including $2 billion by the end of June.

The Finance Ministry did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

FINDING FOREIGN FUNDS

Two of Egypt's main foreign currency streams, tourism and Suez Canal transit fees, have edged up. But a third, remittances from Egyptians working abroad, has dropped as more people repatriate funds by using the unofficial market, bankers say.

At the official rate, a dollar gets about 31 pounds, while at the unofficial rate it gets about 39 pounds.

The hard currency squeeze has raised concerns about Egypt's ability to repay foreign debt. Since April, all three main credit agencies have downgraded the outlook for Egyptian debt.