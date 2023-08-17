    বাংলা

    Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday

    In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility

    Reuters
    Published : 17 August 2023, 05:49 AM
    Updated : 17 August 2023, 05:49 AM

    Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Iran state TV reported on Thursday.

    In June, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Iranian officials in Tehran on his first visit to the country after the resumption of diplomatic ties with the Islamic republic in March.

    In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

    Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

    RELATED STORIES
    Flag of Palestine
    Palestinians accept first Saudi ambassador
    Saudi Arabia has championed the Palestinian cause and shunned official ties with Israel but the US is seeking to promote a historic Middle East deal including normalising Israeli-Saudi relations
    Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Shabab - KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 23, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal
    Ronaldo streets ahead of Instagram influencers in annual ranking
    Ronaldo has now topped the 2023 Instagram Rich List, a global marker of online influence
    A Saudi flag flutters atop Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey Octo 20, 2018.
    S Arabia in pact with Turkey's Baykar Tech to localise drone production
    The agreement will strengthen the local capabilities of the kingdom, according to a state-owned defence company
    Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends Arab league's foreign ministers meeting ahead of the Arab Summit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 17, 2023. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
    Saudi Arabia urges improved maritime security as ties with Iran resume
    Saudi Arabia's rapprochement with Iran has left Israel largely alone as it has sought to isolate Iran diplomatically

    Opinion

    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt