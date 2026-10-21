October 21, 2026

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Iran says Saudi Arabia, Houthis have not answered mediation offer

Tehran warns that foreign military intervention could complicate the conflict

Iran says Saudi Arabia, Houthis have not answered mediation offer
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi poses with other delegates for a family photo on the day of the 52nd OIC Council of Foreign Ministers opening session, in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct 17, 2026. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters

Published : 21 Oct 2026, 08:52 AM

Updated : 21 Oct 2026, 08:52 AM

Iran has not received a response from Saudi Arabia or Yemen's Houthis to its offer to help broker talks to end the fighting between them, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a television interview aired on Tuesday.

Araqchi offered to help facilitate dialogue as the Iran-aligned Houthis intensified strikes on Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

In the interview with Iraq's Al Ekhbariya TV, Araqchi also responded to the possibility of Egypt joining Saudi Arabia in the war against the Houthis.

"Any foreign intervention would complicate matters," he said, adding Cairo has previously told Tehran that it would "not directly" interfere in the Yemeni conflict.

Egypt has said it is ready to provide Saudi Arabia with the support it needs to defend its security, potentially raising the stakes in West Asia.

A vote in the Egyptian parliament on a possible move against the Houthi fighters by the country's military, one of the Arab world's largest, was delayed until Oct 26.

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