At graveyard of unknown quake victims, Syrians seek news of the missing

"So we wrote down that she was wearing a green sweater, things like that."

Hussein shows the images to people who visit looking for missing loved ones. Occasionally, he has managed to identify a person and guided relatives to their tombstone. But more often, he is unable to help and points them to other graveyards to continue their search.

Local authorities have no figures for the number of people still missing since the earthquake, which killed thousands of people in Syria and tens of thousands in Turkey.

In Jandaris, Intisar Sheikho is still waiting for news of her 12-year-old nephew, Mustafa.

He was not found in the rubble of the building where his mother and two of his siblings died. One of his brothers survived as did his father, though he sustained a brain injury and is now being cared for at Sheikho's home.

She visited the cemetery but did not find Mustafa among the photos.

"I am still making contacts but I'm not finding any news about him," she said, weeping as she stood near a pile of rubble and twisted metal bars where the building once stood.

Fadel El Jaber, 65, is searching for three grandchildren missing since their apartment block collapsed in the town of Salqin. The bodies of their father, mother and two siblings were recovered.