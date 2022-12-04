    বাংলা

    Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests, Raisi hails 'freedoms'

    The protests began over the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2022, 02:36 AM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2022, 02:36 AM

    President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday hailed Iran's Islamic Republic as a guarantor of rights and freedoms, defending the ruling system amid a crackdown on anti-government protests that the United Nations says has cost more than 300 lives.

    A top state security body meanwhile said that 200 people, including members of the security forces, had lost their lives in the unrest, a figure significantly lower than that given by the world body and rights groups.

    The protests, in their third month, were ignited by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police enforcing strict mandatory hijab rules.

    The demonstrations have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

    Meanwhile, a social media video appeared to show authorities demolishing the family home of Elnaz Rekabi, a climber who competed in an international contest without a headscarf in October. Rekabi later she had done so unintentionally, but she was widely assumed to have expressed support for the protests.

    State media on Saturday quoted the head of the judiciary in northwestern Zanjan province as saying the ruling to demolish the villa had been issued four months ago as the family had failed to obtain a construction permit.

    Unfazed by the brutal crackdown, protesters have raised slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and repeatedly demanded an end to the Islamic government.

    Social media videos showed renewed protests late on Saturday in some parts of the capital Tehran, including the eastern Haft Howz area where protesters could be heard chanting: "Murderer Khamenei should be executed." The footage could not be immediately verified.

    The authorities blame the revolt on foreign enemies, including the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

    “Iran has the most progressive constitution in the world” because it marries “ideals with democracy,” Raisi said in a speech to parliamentarians, quoting an unidentified African lawyer he said he met several years ago.

    “The constitution guarantees the (existence) of the Islamic system,” he said, adding that it also “guarantees fundamental rights and legitimate freedoms.”

    The judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted the interior ministry's state security council as saying 200 people lost their lives in the recent "riots".

    Amirali Hajizadeh, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander was quoted as saying on Monday that 300 people, including security force members, had been killed in the recent unrest.

    Javaid Rehman, a UN-appointed independent expert on Iran, said on Tuesday that more than 300 people had been killed in the protests, including more than 40 children.

    Rights group HRANA said that as of Friday 469 protesters had been killed, including 64 minors. It said 61 government security forces had also been killed. As many as 18,210 protesters are believed to have been arrested.

    A prominent Baluch Sunni Muslim cleric, Molavi Abdolhamid, has called for an end to the repression of protests through arrests and killings, and a referendum on changing Iran's government system.

    "The people's protest has shown that the policies of the last 43 years have reached a dead end," he said in late November.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Doha, Qatar - December 2, 2022 General view as people take a selfie during the fireworks display at the corniche REUTERS/Susana Vera
    Qatar determined to host 2036 Summer Olympics
    No timeframe has been announced by the International Olympic Committee on when it plans to award the 2036 sports extravaganza
    People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran, Sept 21, 2022.
    Protesters shouldn't face death sentences: Iran cleric
    So far, 21 people have been arrested in the context of the protests face the death penalty, including a woman
    The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, in Vienna, Austria, Mar 1, 2021.
    Iran sentences 4 to death for 'cooperating' with Israeli intelligence
    Three other people were handed prison sentences of between five and 10 years for allegedly committing crimes such as acting against national security
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of Basij militia forces in Tehran, Iran Nov 26, 2022.
    Khamenei praises Basij forces for confronting 'rioters'
    The Basij forces, affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, have been at the forefront of the state crackdown on the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher