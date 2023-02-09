First UN quake aid convoy reaches Syria as envoy says needs immense

The first United Nations convoy carrying aid to Syrians stricken three days ago by a deadly earthquake crossed from Turkey on Thursday, witnesses and a border crossing official said.

The convoy entered Syria at the Bab Al Hawa crossing, the sources said. Turkish authorities said they would open other crossing points in two days if security was sound.

The UN's envoy to Syria earlier said "absolutely everything" was needed in terms of aid following Monday's huge earthquake, which devastated swathes of southern Turkey and northern Syria.