    বাংলা

    First UN quake aid convoy reaches Syria as envoy says needs immense

    The agency's envoy earlier said ‘absolutely everything’ is needed in terms of aid following Monday's huge earthquake, which devastated Turkey and Syria

    Suleiman Al-Khalidiand Gabrielle Tétrault-FarberReuters
    Published : 9 Feb 2023, 11:15 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2023, 11:15 AM

    The first United Nations convoy carrying aid to Syrians stricken three days ago by a deadly earthquake crossed from Turkey on Thursday, witnesses and a border crossing official said.

    The convoy entered Syria at the Bab Al Hawa crossing, the sources said. Turkish authorities said they would open other crossing points in two days if security was sound.

    The UN's envoy to Syria earlier said "absolutely everything" was needed in terms of aid following Monday's huge earthquake, which devastated swathes of southern Turkey and northern Syria.

    It stuck at night and was followed by powerful aftershocks. The death toll from it neared 16,000 on Thursday as frustration simmered over the slow delivery of aid.

    The UN has described Bab al-Hawa as a "lifeline" for accessing the opposition-controlled area of Syria, where it says some 4 million people - many displaced by the country's 12-year conflict there - were already relying on humanitarian assistance before the quake struck.

    "We need lifesaving aid," UN envoy Geir Pedersen told reporters in Geneva.

    "It's desperately needed by civilians wherever they are, irrespective of borders and boundaries. We need it urgently through the fastest, most direct and most effective routes. They need more of absolutely everything."

    Pedersen called for assurances that there would be no political hindrances inside Syria to getting aid to where it was most needed.

    "We had a problem because the roads leading to the border crossing (between Turkey and Syria) had been destroyed," Pedersen said. "But we were assured that we will be able to get through the first assistance today."

    RELATED STORIES
    A doll lies on the ground near the site of a collapsed mosque, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey Feb 7, 2023.
    Death toll from Syria-Turkey quake tops 11,000
    Overwhelmed rescuers warn that the number would grow significantly with families still trapped under the rubble
    A girl sits near the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey Feb 8, 2023.
    China offers $4.4m aid to quake-hit Syria
    The death toll of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has jumped to more than 9,600
    Cennet Sucu is rescued from the rubble of collapsed hospital, following an earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey Feb 6, 2023.
    Bodies ‘everywhere’ in collapsed Turkey hospital
    Rescue teams and survivors peered through the Iskenderun hospital searching for signs of life a day after a major earthquake
    Muhammet Ruzgar, 5, is carried out by rescuers from the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, Feb 7, 2023.
    In Turkey's worst-hit province, residents cry for help
    Rescue workers are struggling to cope with the scale of destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria, with the total death toll rising above 5,000

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher