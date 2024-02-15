Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 11 civilians, sources say

Eleven people, including six children, were killed by Israeli strikes on villages across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, a hospital director and three Lebanese security sources said, as Israel said it responded to a Hezbollah rocket attack that killed one of its soldiers.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been exchanging fire along the Israel-Lebanon border for more than four months, after the Lebanese armed group launched rockets across the disputed frontier in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas.

A woman and her two children were killed in an Israeli strike on the village of al-Sawana, two security sources said.

A strike on a building in Nabatieh killed four more children, three women and a man, according to the director of the town's hospital, Hassan Wazni, and three other security sources. Seven people were also wounded, Wazni told Reuters.