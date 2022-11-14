    বাংলা

    Person who left bomb causing Istanbul explosion arrested: Anadolu citing minister

    Six people were killed and 81 others wounded when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in Istiklal Avenue in central Istanbul

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 04:12 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 04:12 AM

    The person who left the bomb that caused Istanbul's explosion was arrested by the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday according to state-run Anadolu agency's English-language Twitter account.

    Six people were killed and 81 others wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in Istiklal Avenue in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism".

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher