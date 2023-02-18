Israel: 'all possible means on the table' to prevent Iran getting nuclear weapon

Israel said on Friday that "all possible means" were on the table to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon and it demanded that the international community do more to stop Tehran's proliferation of advanced weapons.

Talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers have been at a stalemate since September.

Western states accuse Iran of making unreasonable demands after all sides appeared to be nearing a deal, but with no breakthrough in sight Iran has continued to develop its nuclear programmme.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog this month criticised Iran for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two clusters of advanced machines enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, at its Fordow plant.