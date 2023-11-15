US backs claim Hamas uses Gaza hospitals as military cover

Five weeks after Israel swore to destroy Hamas in retaliation for militants' cross-border assault, the fate of Al-Shifa has become a focus of international alarm, including from Israel's closest ally, the United States.

Israeli forces have waged fierce street battles against Hamas fighters over the past 10 days, advanced into the centre of Gaza City and surrounded Al-Shifa, the seaside enclave's biggest hospital.

Kirby said that the US intelligence came from a variety of methods but that he could not be specific about the evidence.

Hamas said on Telegram it rejected US claims about its use of hospitals and that they "give a green light to the Israeli occupation to commit further brutal massacres targeting hospitals."

Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director for Human Rights Watch, said that even if Hamas was proven to be using hospitals to conduct military operations, international law required that effective warnings be given before attacks.

This meant people there needed a safe place to go and a safe way to get there, Shakir said. "It's very alarming because you have to remember hospitals in Gaza are housing tens of thousands of displaced persons."

AL-SHIFA THE FOCUS OF CONFLICT

Hamas says 650 patients and 5,000 to 7,000 other civilians are trapped inside Al-Shifa hospital grounds, under constant fire from Israeli snipers and drones. Amid worsening shortages of fuel, water and supplies, it says 40 patients have died in recent days, including three premature babies whose incubators were knocked out.

Palestinians trapped in the hospital were digging a mass grave on Tuesday to bury patients who died and no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators, Ashraf Al-Qidra, Gaza's health ministry spokesman, said.

An Israeli officer who oversees coordination with Gaza told Reuters he had been in contact with Al-Shifa's hospital director and presented a plan to evacuate the babies through a safe corridor, possibly to Egypt. He said he was awaiting a response.

Reached by telephone inside the hospital compound, Qidra said that so far no arrangements had been established to carry out any evacuation. "The occupation is still besieging the hospital and they are firing into the yards from time to time," he said.

Qidra said there were about 100 bodies decomposing inside and no way to get them out.

"We are planning to bury them today in a mass grave inside the Al-Shifa medical complex. It is going to be very dangerous as we don't have any cover or protection from the ICRC," he told Reuters, referring to the International Committee of the Red Cross/Crescent.

Israel denies the hospital is under siege and says its forces allow exit routes for those inside. Medics and officials inside the hospital deny this and say those trying to leave come under fire. Reuters could not verify the situation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply disturbed by the "dramatic loss of life" in the hospitals, his spokesman said. "In the name of humanity, the secretary-general calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," the spokesman told reporters.

Medical officials in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 11,000 people are confirmed dead from Israeli strikes, around 40% of them children, and countless others trapped under rubble. Around two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been made homeless, unable to escape the territory where food, fuel, fresh water and medical supplies are running out.

Israel says Hamas killed 1,200 people in the Oct 7 rampage. The United States and Britain imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Hamas on Tuesday.