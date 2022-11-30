Iran sentences four people to death for 'cooperating' with Israeli intelligence: Mehr news agency

Four people were sentenced to death on Wednesday by Iran's judiciary for allegedly cooperating with Israel's intelligence service and committing kidnappings, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has lately accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in the country, now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"With guidance from the Zionist intelligence service, this network of thugs was stealing and destroying private and public property, kidnapping people, and obtaining fake confessions," Mehr reported, referring to Israel.