Qatar’s emir criticises delay in aid to earthquake victims in Syria

Qatar's emir said on Sunday he was puzzled by the delay in delivering aid to victims of last month's earthquake in Syria, adding that it was wrong to abuse humanitarian aid for political purposes, in an apparent swipe at the Syrian government.

Qatar was among several regional states that backed rebels in Syria's civil war and has previously spoken out against efforts by some countries to normalise ties with Damascus.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, speaking at the opening of the UN Least Developed Countries conference in Doha, stressed the need to help Syrians "without hesitation" and support Turkey's efforts to recover from the devastating earthquake.

The death toll in Turkey has risen to above 45,000, bringing the total toll including Syria to about 51,000. In Syria, the northwest region controlled by rebels at war with President Bashar al-Assad was the worst hit.