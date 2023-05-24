Animals more likely to become extinct in China than elsewhere

"The results show that the extinction risk of vertebrates in China is far higher than the world average," the ministry said in a report published late on Monday. "Species extinction and regional extinction events have occurred in all animal groups."

"Human economic activity has changed the characteristics of the land ... causing the loss and fragmentation of wild animal habitats and the reduction or even disappearance of vertebrate populations," it added.

The ministry said nearly 30% of China's reptile species were under threat, higher than the global rate of 21.2%. The total number rose to 137 species, up from 110 since an earlier 2004 survey.

Meanwhile, a total of 176 amphibian species were also identified as threatened, up from 128 and amounting to more than 40% of the total, also much higher than the global rate.

Progress has been made, especially with "charismatic" species like the giant panda, which has seen its population reach around 1,800. The panda was downgraded from "endangered" to "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2021.