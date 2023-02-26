UN food agency chief tells of 'apocalyptic' scenes in quake-hit Turkey

The head of the United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) said on Saturday he was confronted with "apocalyptic" scenes as he visited earthquake-stricken areas in southern Turkey.

Strong earthquakes, which began on Feb 6, have struck both Turkey and neighbouring Syria, killing more than 50,000 people according to the latest figures released on Friday.

"There is only one way to describe what I saw today: apocalyptic," WFP Executive Director David Beasley said after visiting the city of Antakya in Turkey's Hatay province.