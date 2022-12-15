With ropes and hands, trawler crew save dozens of migrants from freezing waters after dinghy sinks

'PLEASE HELP'

Images taken from aboard the fishing boat on Wednesday showed a partially deflated dinghy as a number of people, some wearing life vests, cling to the side of the vessel.

Strachan said he had been sleeping when he was awoken by a member of the trawler crew who told him "there are migrants alongside the boat".

"I stopped my boat and ran outside and along the port side there were five of them hanging off the side of my boat," he said.

Strachan said his crew spent two hours pulling people from the water. He said those he rescued came from Afghanistan, Iraq, Senegal and India.

"We stripped all their wet clothes off, and my crew gave them any clothes they had to keep them warm," he said. "We put them in beds to keep them warm, with quilts, to get their body temperature up slowly."

Temperatures in Britain have dropped below freezing for several days and conditions in the Channel grow treacherous during the winter months.

A French charity Utopia 56 said they raised the alarm with the French coastguard early in the morning after receiving a distressed voice message apparently from the dinghy.

"Please help me bro, please, please, please," the person said in the message.

Cries can be heard in the background of the 22-second recording as the person said: "We are in a boat and we have a problem. We have children and a family in a boat. Water is coming in but we don’t have anything for it, for feeling safety."

Wednesday's incident is the deadliest since the 27 people died last year.

French police are considering charging members of the French coastguard with charges of negligence over that tragedy, Le Monde newspaper has reported.

Multiple distress calls were made to French and British coastguards before the boat was found in French waters in the early hours of Nov 24 last year, Le Monde said last month.

However, despite receiving the calls, no French rescue boats were initially sent to provide assistance, Le Monde said.

In one dispatch, when a man said he was in the water the French operator ­reportedly told him: "Yes, but you are in English waters."