    বাংলা

    UN likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza ceasefire, US signals veto

    Algeria put forward an initial draft resolution more than two weeks ago

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Feb 2024, 05:21 AM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2024, 05:21 AM

    The United Nations Security Council is likely to vote on Tuesday on an Algerian push for the 15-member body to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, said diplomats, a move the United States signalled it would veto.

    Algeria put forward an initial draft resolution more than two weeks ago. But US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield quickly said the text could jeopardise "sensitive negotiations" aimed at brokering a pause in the war.

    Algeria requested on Saturday that the council vote on Tuesday, diplomats said. To be adopted, UN Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, Britain, France, China or Russia.

    "The United States does not support action on this draft resolution. Should it come up for a vote as drafted, it will not be adopted," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Saturday.

    Washington traditionally shields its ally Israel from UN action and has already twice vetoed council action since Oct 7. But it has also abstained twice, allowing the council to adopt resolutions that aimed to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza and called for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting.

    Talks between the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar are on to seek a pause in the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

    "It is critical that other parties give this process the best odds of succeeding, rather than push measures that put it - and the opportunity for an enduring resolution of hostilities - in jeopardy," Thomas-Greenfield said.

    The Gaza war began when fighters from the Hamas militant group that runs Gaza attacked Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. In retaliation, Israel launched a military assault on Gaza that health authorities say has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians with thousands more bodies feared lost amid the ruins.

    The likely council vote comes as Israel also plans to storm Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than 1 millions Palestinians have sought shelter, prompting international concern that such a move would sharply worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

    "The situation in Gaza is an appalling indictment of the deadlock in global relations," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

    When asked to explain, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres was "pointing the finger" at the lack of unity in the Security Council "and how that lack of unity has hampered our ability ... to improve situations around the world."

    RELATED STORIES
    Don't let Bangladesh fall into clutches of anti-liberation forces: Hasina
    PM: Bangladesh mustn't fall into clutches of anti-liberation forces
    Hasina reiterates her commitment to establishing Bangladesh as a secular nation, in line with the values of the Liberation War and non-communalism
    The US Senate building,
    US Senate passes $95bn Ukraine aid bill
    Ukraine leadership sees the funding as crucial as it continues to repel Russian attacks and keep its battered economy going as the war nears its third year
    Models present creations from the Sivan Fall/Winter 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, New York, US, Feb 9, 2024.
    New York Fashion Week menswear showcases age-defying designs
    The Shows officially kicked off on Friday, with four menswear designers showcasing their new collections
    Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and lawmakers congratulate Justice Minister Yariv Levin, back to camera, after his speech in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, just before a vote on a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s legal system, in Jerusalem, Feb. 21, 2023.
    Israeli parliament to vote on expelling lawmaker
    A leftwing lawmaker from the Knesset supported South Africa's case before the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide in its war in Gaza

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps