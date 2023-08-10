US military mission in Niger in focus after coup

"Our drone base in Niger is extremely important in countering terrorism in the region," one of the US officials said. "If that closed down, it would be a huge blow."

FOREIGN ASSISTANCE

The Biden administration has not formally labelled the military takeover in Niger a coup, a designation that would limit what security assistance Washington can provide the country.

Still, the United States last week paused certain foreign assistance programs for Niger and said on Tuesday that included funding for international military education and training and programs that support Niger's counterterrorism capabilities. Military training is on hold.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to comment on Tuesday in a BBC interview on the future presence of US troops, who are in Niger with the approval of the ousted government.

The US drone base has grown in importance due to a lack of Western security partners in the region.

Military juntas have come to power through coups in Mali and Burkina Faso - both neighbors of Niger - in recent years. More than 2,000 French troops left Mali last year and a 13,000-strong UN peacekeeping force is due to shut down by the end of the year after the junta abruptly asked it to leave.

The drone base, known as airbase 201, was built near Agadez in central Niger at a cost of more than $100 million. Since 2018, it has been used to target Islamic State and Al Qaeda affiliate Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), in the Sahel.

Since the coup, US troops are largely staying on their bases and US military flights, including drones, are being individually approved, according to the US officials.

Cameron Hudson, a former US official who is now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said he thinks it is likely Washington will try to keep using the drone base irrespective of who was in charge of Niger.

"From a political or from an optics perspective, it's certainly easier to defend," said Hudson, explaining that while the cooperation of Niger's authorities was needed to stay, it helps the US gather intelligence on militant targets across the region and would not directly benefit the junta.

The US may have to reconsider its presence if the members of ECOWAS, who will meet Thursday, decide to intervene militarily. The junta defied an Aug. 6 ECOWAS deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.