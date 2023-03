Myanmar military has caused 'perpetual human rights crisis', UN report says

Since a junta seized power two years ago, Myanmar has been plunged into chaos, with a resistance movement fighting the military on multiple fronts after a bloody crackdown on opponents that saw Western countries re-impose sanctions.

The report, which documents alleged human rights violations between Feb 1, 2022, and Jan 31, 2023, found that violence had intensified in northwestern and southeastern Myanmar due to the military's "indiscriminate air strikes and artillery shelling, mass burnings of villages to displace civilian populations, and denial of humanitarian access."

The tactic used by the military, the report said, was designed to cut off non-state armed groups from access to food, finances, intelligence and recruits.

"The military, emboldened by continuous and absolute impunity, has consistently shown disregard for international obligations and principles," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said in a statement.

"Urgent, concrete action is needed to end this festering catastrophe."