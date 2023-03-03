    বাংলা

    Myanmar military has caused 'perpetual human rights crisis', UN report says

    The tactic used by the military, the report said, was designed to cut off non-state armed groups from access to food, finances, intelligence and recruits

    Reuters
    Published : 3 March 2023, 02:10 PM
    Updated : 3 March 2023, 02:10 PM

    A report published by the United Nations on Friday accused Myanmar's military of creating "a perpetual human rights crisis" in the southeast Asian country and called for an immediate end to violence there.

    Since a junta seized power two years ago, Myanmar has been plunged into chaos, with a resistance movement fighting the military on multiple fronts after a bloody crackdown on opponents that saw Western countries re-impose sanctions.

    The report, which documents alleged human rights violations between Feb 1, 2022, and Jan 31, 2023, found that violence had intensified in northwestern and southeastern Myanmar due to the military's "indiscriminate air strikes and artillery shelling, mass burnings of villages to displace civilian populations, and denial of humanitarian access."

    The tactic used by the military, the report said, was designed to cut off non-state armed groups from access to food, finances, intelligence and recruits.

    "The military, emboldened by continuous and absolute impunity, has consistently shown disregard for international obligations and principles," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said in a statement.

    "Urgent, concrete action is needed to end this festering catastrophe."

    Myanmar authorities did not immediately respond to Reuters calls and an email seeking comment.

    The junta has previously said it has a duty to ensure peace and security and denied atrocities have taken place, saying it is carrying out a legitimate campaign against terrorists.

    James Rodehaver, chief of the UN Human Rights Office's Myanmar team, said that armed clashes were occurring in about 77% of the country.

    "There has never been a time and a situation in which a crisis in Myanmar has reached this far, this wide throughout the country," he told a briefing in Geneva.

    In its recommendations, the report called on authorities in Myanmar to end the violence and stop persecuting opponents.

    "Military operations must stop to provide room for dialogue that could end this crisis," the report said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A customer buys produce at a greengrocer's shop, as Argentines are increasingly feeling the impact of one of the world's highest inflation rates, with annual price rises nearing 100%, straining people's budgets as the cost of food, gas and services far outstrips salaries, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Feb 14, 2023.
    World food prices fall for 11th month running in Feb
    The world food price index is now down 19% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
    FILE PHOTO: Cows are seen on Spreca farm in Kalesija, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jan 19, 2023.
    Mad cow case in Brazil dubbed 'atypical' after export bans
    After China, three other Asian markets - Thailand, Iran and Jordan - slapped temporary bans on beef imported from anywhere in Brazil on Thursday
    Human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, founder of the organisation Viasna (Belarus), receives the 2020 Right Livelihood Award at the digital award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden Dec 3, 2020.
    Belarus court sentences Nobel Peace Prize winner to 10 years in prison
    Pro-democracy activist Ales Bialiatski was convicted of financing protests and tax evasion
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during the Raisina Dialogue 2023, in New Delhi, India, Mar 3, 2023. REUTERS
    Moscow won’t let West blow up gas pipelines again: Lavrov
    The Russian foreign minister also says that Moscow would no longer rely on the West as an energy partner

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher