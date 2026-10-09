October 09, 2026

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UN's Turk calls Nobel award 'collective win' for human rights and justice

He says the award sends a “strong message about the importance of defending human rights and ensuring accountability for violations”

UN&#039;s Turk calls Nobel award &#039;collective win&#039; for human rights and justice

Reuters

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 05:12 PM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 05:12 PM

The UN human rights chief said on Friday that Navi Pillay's Nobel Prize win was a collective win for human rights and for all those seeking justice and accountability, including through the International Criminal Court.

“The fact that the Nobel Award Commission decided to give this to Navi Pillay is a collective win for human rights, but also for seeking justice and accountability in this world," said Volker Turk of his predecessor Pillay who was High Commissioner from 2008-2014.

"And it's clear that we need international criminal accountability mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court, and it's clear that we have a very strong signal that this is absolutely critical in today's world," he told reporters.

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