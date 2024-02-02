Ukraine hails EU's approval of aid, says it hopes US follows suit

Ukraine hailed the EU's approval of a major aid package on Thursday and said it hoped the U.S. would follow suit and unlock financing it called "critically important" for economic stability as its war with Russia approaches a third year.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko told Reuters the government expected this year to receive 18 billion euros of the 50 billion euro, four-year EU package approved on Thursday. The first tranche of 4.5 billion euros is expected in March.

"It is very important for us to maintain macroeconomic stability. It is a prerequisite for economic growth," Svyrydenko, who is also the economy minister, said in an interview.

"Partners' aid is critically important to maintain this stability," she said, adding that she expected the United States to follow the example of the EU.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the decision would strengthen long-term economic and financial stability.

Ukraine is reliant on financial support from its Western allies to finances its pensions, public sector wages and social and humanitarian spending with Western money.