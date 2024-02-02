    বাংলা

    Ukraine hails EU's approval of aid, says it hopes US follows suit

    Ukraine is reliant on financial support from its Western allies to finances its pensions, public sector wages and social and humanitarian spending with Western money

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Feb 2024, 06:01 PM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2024, 06:01 PM

    Ukraine hailed the EU's approval of a major aid package on Thursday and said it hoped the U.S. would follow suit and unlock financing it called "critically important" for economic stability as its war with Russia approaches a third year.

    First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko told Reuters the government expected this year to receive 18 billion euros of the 50 billion euro, four-year EU package approved on Thursday. The first tranche of 4.5 billion euros is expected in March.

    "It is very important for us to maintain macroeconomic stability. It is a prerequisite for economic growth," Svyrydenko, who is also the economy minister, said in an interview.

    "Partners' aid is critically important to maintain this stability," she said, adding that she expected the United States to follow the example of the EU.

    President Volodymyr Zelensky said the decision would strengthen long-term economic and financial stability.

    Ukraine is reliant on financial support from its Western allies to finances its pensions, public sector wages and social and humanitarian spending with Western money.

    Since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Kyiv has received about $73.6 billion in international financial aid, including $27.5 billion from the European Union.

    The government also needs financial support from the United States to be able to cover its budget gap of about $37 billion this year, Svyrydenko said.

    Uncertainty surrounds US economic and military assistance for Kyiv, however, as the U.S. Congress considers a request from President Joe Biden in October to approve an additional $61 billion. The request has been stalled by Republicans' insistence that it be tied to an unrelated shift in immigration policy.

    The Ukrainian government expects to channel 39 billion euros out of the EU facility to cover its budget needs until 2027.

    Svyrydenko said that the EU package also included 8 billion euros aimed at supporting the private sector via loans and grants to businesses in sectors with the most potential to boost economic growth.

    "Our global objective is to become self-reliant and to be more confident of the future thanks to the resilience of the Ukrainian economy," Svyrydenko said.

    "It is very important for us to develop private investments."

    The Ukrainian economy was devastated by the war at first. It shrank by about a third in 2022 as millions of people fled, cities and infrastructure were bombed, exports were disrupted and logistics and supply chains were ruined.

    But businesses adapted and the economy has posted growth in 2023. The government expects gross domestic growth of about 4.6% this year after estimated growth of more than 5% last year.

    Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds gained as much as 1 cent, with 2028 notes XS1303926528=TE rising to 26.165 cents in the dollar, after the EU agreed on the package.

    RELATED STORIES
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) walks down the West Wing colonnade with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, US, Feb 13, 2017. Reuters
    Trump reelection would mean unpredictability for Canada: PM Trudeau
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his Liberal government had managed to meet the challenges to Canada posed by the first Trump administration
    Protesters gather to support of the former Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski and his deputy Maciej Wasik at the behest of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, January 9, 2024. Kuba Atys/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS
    Former Polish minister starts hunger strike in prison
    The events mark a gear change in new Prime Minister Donald Tusk's efforts to undo policies of his predecessors
    Protesters gather in support of former Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski and his deputy Maciej Wasik from the Law and Justice (PiS) party, in front of the police station where both politicians are detained in Warsaw, Poland, January 9, 2024. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Wyborcza.
    Polish ex-ministers head for jail
    Prime Minister Donald Tusk had earlier accused President Andrzej Duda of obstructing justice after the two lawmakers appeared at the palace, prompting police to search for them in cars leaving the bui ...
    All eyes on Polish parliament as Tusk set to become PM
    All eyes on Polish parliament as Tusk set to become PM
    The former European Council president is expected to be appointed prime minister of Poland on Monday during a parliament sitting

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps